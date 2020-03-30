The coronavirus reached a new milestone Monday in Missouri when the statewide total of cases surged past 1,000 with the report of an additional 128 cases of infection.

In all, there are now 1,031 confirmed infections of the virus that emerged late last year and causes the disease known as COVID-19.

Locally, the count of COVID-19 cases in Boone County grew by another five on Monday as the pandemic coronavirus continued to spread.

There are now 59 total confirmed infections in the county, with 16 known cases of community transmission.

Missouri has had 13 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the official report.

There are confirmed cases in 66 of the state’s 117 local health jurisdictions reporting to the state. The worst outbreaks continued to be in the state’s largest counties, with St. Louis County reporting 366 confirmed infections and another 91 in the city of St. Louis.

Kansas City had 100 cases, with another 56 in areas of Jackson County outside Kansas City. St. Charles County had 56 known infections and 38 were reported for Greene County.

The county has been under a stay-at-home order since Wednesday, the day after the first case of community transmission was discovered. The Columbia-Boone County Health Department page also now shows that 20 people who were infected with the virus have recovered.

The second case was discovered in Randolph County, which is also under a stay-at-home oder, according to a statement issued by the Randolph County Health Department.

There are now 24 counties or cities under a stay-at-home order. The communities covered by those orders comprise about 60 percent of the state's population.

With spring break over, the Columbia Public Schools began delivering grab-and-go meals to students throughout the district. Most other area districts also resumed their food programs for students.

The Randolph County patient has self-quarantined and the department’s communicable disease nurse is working to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through the patient, health department Deputy Administrator Craig Parsons said.

In the counties surrounding Boone, there are cases in Callaway County, which has 13 according to the latest state Department of Health and Senior Services reports; Cole County, which has 25; Cooper County, which has one; and Moniteau County, which has two. No confirmed cases have been reported to the state from Audrain or Howard counties.

The heavy economic toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on the state continued Monday with the announcement that La-Z-Boy would close its factories and outlet stores. The furniture maker has about 800 employees at a factory in Neosho and also has a La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery store in Springfield.

The Missouri Gaming Commission on Monday extended the closure of the 13 casinos in the state, which was set to expire at midnight, for another week. The end of the closure now corresponds with the date Gov. Mike Parson set on March 21 for his statewide order on social distancing and other emergency measures to expire.

Gov. MIke Parson's current order directing social distancing, banning gatherings of 10 or and directing restaurants and bars to not engage in dine-in service, also expires April 6.

Missouri's attorney general on Monday announced he issued subpoena-like demands for information from third-party Amazon sellers in an attempt to fight price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office is investigating eight Missouri-based Amazon sellers who allegedly have been charging two to 19 times the prices charged before the COVID-19 outbreak for hand sanitizer, masks and respirators.

Schmitt issued civil investigative demands requiring the third-party sellers to provide his office with details on pricing.

“Price gouging is something that we’re taking incredibly seriously, and we’re exploring all avenues in order to protect Missourians during these unprecedented times,” Schmitt said in a statement.

Just before 2 p.m., there were 153,246 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the United States, up nearly 24,000 in less than 24 hours, with 2,828 deaths blamed on the contagion.

Worldwide, the number of cases surged about 750,000, to 766,336, with deaths worldwide from COVID-19 totaling 36,873.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

