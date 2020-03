Camden County Health Department has confirmation of 3 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings our county total to 11.

Camden County Health Department has confirmation of 3 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings our county total to 11. These latest cases are being investigated, their close contacts are being notified and asked to self isolate for 14 days. 4 of these individuals have required hospitalization, the rest are self-isolating at their homes.