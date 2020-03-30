As schools remain closed across the region due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hy-Vee will start offering its Hy-Vee KidsFit program online by streaming a free, daily 15- to 20-minute video to share fun, physical activities with children and families.

As schools remain closed across the region due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hy-Vee will start offering its Hy-Vee KidsFit program online by streaming a free, daily 15- to 20-minute video to share fun, physical activities with children and families.

In addition to keeping kids moving and active, the goal of the daily videos is to provide a structured routine for children to follow while they are at home. Starting today, a new video will be shared every day at 9 a.m., seven days a week. The videos can be viewed on hy-veekidsfit.com/at-home/ or hstv.com by selecting the Hy-Vee KidsFit At Home video.

Children and their families are invited to tune into the videos every day to participate in a quick and easy physical workout that will be led by Hy-Vee Certified Personal Trainer and Youth Fitness Specialist Daira Driftmier. During the videos, Driftmier and the KidsFit team will be sharing fun and interactive games and activities that families can do in their own home. “As this pandemic continues to limit and affect our everyday lives, Hy-Vee remains committed to making our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Driftmier. “We hope these videos will provide a productive outlet for children and families during this time, while also promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles within their homes.”

Hy-Vee KidsFit is an at-home program that has promoted health, exercise and nutrition among kids and families since 2015. To date, more than 404,000 kids have participated in the program over the past five years.