Press Release:

Camden County Health Department has received confirmation of 4 additional cases of COVID 19 today, bringing the total for our County to 8 with 1 death. Cases are aged 32-77, 2 females & 6 males. 2 persons reported out of state travel and one had travelled to another county within MO with high case rates. 2 are currently hospitalized. Those who are at home have been instructed to self-isolate unless they need medical care. Close contacts have been informed and instructed to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last exposure to the ill person.