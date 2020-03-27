The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the northbound Missouri 291 bridge over the Missouri River on Tuesday for repair work. The closure will last about a month.

Crews will begin lane reconfiguration work at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and the one remaining lane of northbound traffic will be crossed over to the southbound M-291 bridge. That will remain until April 30.

MoDOT closed one lane of the northbound bridge in September 2019 after inspectors found significant deterioration during a route inspection. The bridge had been repaired in 2015, but the new damage is in areas that didn’t require repairs then. According to MoDOT, the 70-year old northbound bridge carries nearly 11,000 vehicles daily.

In addition, MoDOT says it will delay demolition of the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over 23rd Street in west Independence by a week to April 10.

MoDOT plans to close the bridge at 10 p.m. April 10 (a Friday) for demolition work. In addition, 23rd Street – also known as Missouri 78 – will be closed at that time until approximately 5 a.m. April 13 for demolition. That road will be closed to through traffic at I-435 (eastbound) and Sterling Avenue (westbound) that weekend.

MoDOT is funding the $2.8 million project.

The posted detours for Blue Ridge will include 31st Street, Sterling Avenue, Truman Road and Stark Avenue.