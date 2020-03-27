The Camden County Health Department has confirmed its third and fourth positive cases of COVID-19 in Camden County, and sadly one of these is our first COVID-19 related death.

The Camden County Health Department has confirmed its third and fourth positive cases of COVID-19 in Camden County, and sadly one of these is our first COVID-19 related death. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual.

The individual’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case other than he was male, over age 65.

The Camden County Health Department has notified the fourth individual and they have been instructed to follow DHSS and CDC guidelines in regards to isolation. We are working to identify and notify close contacts of both cases in order to isolate and monitor them for symptoms and contain spread. These investigations are ongoing.

Both cases reportedly attended the West Side Pub Crawl on March 14. The fourth case did have out of state travel history.

It is important that each and every one of us continue to practice basic preventative measures to help decrease the spread. Please comply with the Governor’s social distancing order. These measures, as outlined by the Director of MO DHSS include: social distancing of at least 6 feet, avoiding eating or drinking inside restaurants or bars, no gatherings of more than 10 people, and as recommended by CDC; avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick.

The Camden County Health Department is taking necessary precautions to keep our clients and community safe and will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public health and limit spread of this infection.

We highly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care. If you think you have COVID, act as if you KNOW you have COVID and stay away from others. Our Community Partners are working hard to develop several options for testing with a physician’s order to increase availability.

We will continue to update our Facebook page with current information as new information is available.

If you have questions, please consult a factual source, such as www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov. The community can also call MO DHSS 24-hour hotline (877) 435-8411.