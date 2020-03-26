On a day when the number of jobless claims multiplied tenfold in a single week, the daily report of COVID-19 cases in Missouri also showed a strong surge.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 502 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged late last year, an increase of 146 over Wednesday. The disease is now present in 43 of the state's 116 local health department jurisdictions.

Boone County reported an additional five cases on Thursday, bringing the total in the county to 29.

So far, there have been eight deaths in Missouri.

The majority of the cases are in the state's largest metropolitan areas. The state health agency reported that St. Louis County now has 173 confirmed infections, followed by Kansas City with 64, St. Louis with 57 and Jackson County outside Kansas City with 31. Greene County, in southwest Missouri, has 25.

Nationally, there were more than 3.3 million new claims for unemployment compensation filed in the past week and Missouri was no exception.

Federal unemployment data released Thursday showed 40,508 Missourians filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 21, compared to 4,016 the previous week.

Anna Hui, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, said Wednesday that the filings last week equaled about 30% of the state's total for all of last year.

Missouri will temporarily waive its one-week waiting period and a requirement that people seeking unemployment benefits make at least three attempts to find work each week, the state said.

The data is just the first of what are expected to be weeks of dismal jobs reports. The hotel industry alone in Missouri is estimated to have lost 17,000 jobs already, with another 50,000 at stake.

Tracy Kimberlin, president and CEO of the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, told the Springfield News-Leader that the estimate was was off.

"I think they’re low numbers," Kimberlin said. "There are roughly 20,000 people working in Greene County in the hospitality and entertainment field."

Authorities in St. Louis and St. Louis County were finalizing plans Wednesday to immediately release more than 140 inmates from city and county jails as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Post-Dispatch reported.

In Kansas City, tents were set up east of downtown in a multi-agency effort to ensure the homeless continue to receive services during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to bring them to one centralized area, to assess their needs and give them the assistance they need," said Vincent Morales, co-founder of Veterans Community Project.

Amtrak announced Thursday that it would reduce its service between Kansas City and St. Louis to one trip daily rather than two, starting Monday, because of decline in rider numbers.

In southwest Missouri, Springfield Public Schools and 24 regional districts announced plans Wednesday to extend their closures through April 24. An order that allows people to leave their home only for essential activities took effect Thursday in the city's Greene County — one of many such orders statewide.

