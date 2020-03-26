When supplies of hand sanitizer started getting hard to come by, Ozark Distillery owners Dave and Tiffhany Huffman knew they had a solution to the problem.

“We knew as soon as things started getting scarce that sanitizer would be one of the first things people would need,” Dave Huffman said. “The main ingredient in hand sanitizer is high proof alcohol so it didn't take a lot of thought to understand we are in a unique position to serve our community.”

Since 2013, Ozark Distillery has been making Ozark Moonshine with Missouri-grown corn produced in a distillery located down Route KK in Osage Beach. Now they’ve added 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to their inventory.

The process is fairly simple, Dave explains. All you need is 190 proof alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerine to make a hand sanitizer using World Health Organization and FDA standards. While all distilleries can make alcohol many cannot make it at that high a proof, he said.

“We are fortunate to have equipment that can produce 190 proof spirits. We immediately set out to source the other materials which has proved to be difficult,” Dave said. Through perseverance, they have managed to find enough additional material to produce about 5,000, 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. They are also filling 1/2 gallon jugs for health care facilities, nursing homes, daycares and other high-risk places.

“We are not selling it. We are giving it to anyone who needs it,” Dave said. There is a limit of one bottle per person.

“During an emergency situation like we all find ourselves in currently I can't imagine trying to make a profit on something so needed. We have had several people who wanted to donate and we are accepting donations to purchase more bottles and ingredients so we can continue to provide hand sanitizer to our community,” Dave said.

So far they’ve had a few interesting requests including one they turned down. Someone wanted them to make 300 gallons to package and resell.

“Of course we told them no. We intend to help as many people as we can using our distilling capabilities, and while we've had requests from all over the country, we are here for our community first,” he said. Dave suggestions people in other locations check with their local distillery since other businesses in the industry are also making sanitizer.

Ozark Distillery is currently not offering food, tours, drinks or beer but are open for curbside pickup of their bottled products from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Customers can call and they will bring sanitizer out to their vehicle or are welcome to come in and pick it up.