Gary Henry Spah, 68, of Ashley, ND, died March 22, 2020 at his home. Private Memorial Service for Gary will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashley. The service will be live streamed on Carlsen Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Alvin Beyer will officiate. Gary was born Oct. 24, 1951, to Henry and Ruby (Zerr) Spah at Bismarck, ND. He attended school in Minot and Surrey, ND. He worked with his dad’s construction company that was based out of Leeds, ND. Gary was united in marriage to Ann Berger on Sept. 23, 1973, in Leeds Lutheran Church at Leeds. In 1985, they moved to Ashley and stared raising hogs. Gary also raised Pure Bred Black Angus. In 2006, they discontinued their hog operation. Gary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching westerns and loved ranching. He was very good at woodworking and construction. In his spare time, he liked to attend county fairs and going to zoos. Grateful for having shared Gary’s life are; his wife of 46 years, Ann; son, Shannon (Sheli) Spah of Royal Oaks, CA; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Hahne of Ellendale, ND; six grandchildren, Brandon and Brett Hahne, Blake and Elizabeth Spah, Tyler (Jennifer) Gasnon and Braiden Hall; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Sandi Kingore of Cottage Grove, MN, Diane (Ray) Gustafson of West Fargo, ND, Debra Blomster and Cindy Schneider, both of Devils Lake, ND, and Lynette (Carl) Hanson of Cokato, MN. He was preceded in death by; his parents; and brother, Steven. Carlsen Funeral Home of Ashley has been entrusted with arrangements, www.carlsenfh.com.