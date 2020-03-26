Dallas Loretta Ellingson, 90, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Oberon, ND, died March 19, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.

Dallas Loretta Ellingson, 90, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Oberon, ND, died March 19, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. Service will be held at a later date with burial at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Dallas Loretta Halvorson was born Jan. 9, 1930, on the home farm in Isabel Township Benson County to Albert and Inga Christine (Djoseland) Halvorson. She was baptized at the Immanuel Church and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Esmond, ND. Dallas attended Isabel School until her sophomore year and then transferred to BCATS, Maddock, ND, graduating in 1948. She married Leslie Verlin Ellingson on Feb. 24, 1949, in a double wedding ceremony with Cliff and Veloy Vallier at Maddock. They resided on a farm south of Maddock prior to moving to Oberon in 1954. In 1966, Dallas began working at the Oberon Post Office as a clerk. In January 2, 1987, she was appointed postmaster. She retired after 29 years on Aug. 31, 1995, and in 2008, Dallas and Les moved to Bismarck. Les died June 4, 2011. Dallas was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Evening Circle, the Oberon American Legion Auxiliary, and had been a Bible school teacher and a member of the Oberon Park Board for several years. Dallas enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, traveling, attending concerts, shopping and spending time with her family. She is survived by; her son, Terry (Becky) Ellingson, Devils Lake; daughters, Gail Ellingson, Dickinson, Lana (Garry) Houim, Bismarck, Vickie (Doug) Anderson, Rapid City, SD, Tami (Don) Kubischta, Dickinson; eight grandchildren, Gary, Bill (Maiko), Patrick (Sung Hee), Erika (Kelly), Emily (Kurt), Mitch (GueHee), Jessica (Ernesto), and Juanita (Barry); twelve great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathaniel, Kaylen, Garyn, Mina, Kina, Jena, Hana, Rana, Elly, Emma and Henry; sister-in-law, Agnes Halvorson Carlson, Devils Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents; her husband; her brothers, Leo, Norris, Olaf, Geno, Alvin, and infant brother, Melvin; sisters, Viola Christianson, Evelyn Miller, Eunice Bengson, Clarine Halvorson, Manda Hogenson, Audrey Halvorson; and grandchildren, Marnie Soggie and Eric Anderson. To share memories of Dallas and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.