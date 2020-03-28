As a journalist, Mr. Joshua Spencer Vincent worked with Horace Greeley of the New York Tribune in the 1840’s, and served under the employment of Jefferson Davis. In 1857 he moved far into the north to distance himself from the aspects of slavery. The 1899 Goodspeed profiles J. S. Vincent as having fought in the Mexican War, was a sergeant, and was wounded twice in skirmishes fought with the American Indians. He was in the mining business and then became a resort owner in California. He was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt on his life over land ownership. They moved to old Linn Creek in 1868. His son, J. W. Vincent was the Reveille’s first editor and continued its operations for the next fifty-four years. The Reveille is now the Lake Sun.