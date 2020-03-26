The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids.

The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable Third Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:

5th Grade

Loreley Ambrocio

Raymond Arango

Cameron Bennett

Macee Blackburn

Krysta Bond

Boston Borbe

Chesney Brown

Tori Bryan

Jack Charlton

Gwyn Fall

Lexi Harrison

Drake Keller

Liam McDonald

Terralynn Nivens

Kindrea Parrack

Sophia Radlund

Lindsay Ramirez-Garcia

Jeremiah Ray

Charlie Rice

Collin Selby

Memphis Smith

Parker Smith

Sydney Tatro

Miley Uffelman

6th Grade

Mya Alfaro

Alyssa Ayala

Ashton Bowen

Emily Burns

Kane Byler

Lilith Clemmons

Tyler Coleman

Andy Diaz-Rios

Alainee Enos

Tristan Gan

Emma Giddings

Christopher Giles

Ty Glawson

Christian Huckaby

Hunter Johnson

Kole Kovtynovich

Patience Mason

Ellie Moore

Chelsea Pfahl

Landon Potts

Rebecca Richardson

Trinity Sherrill

Gage Smith

Kendall Stanfield

Arek Stout

Grace Tolliver