The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.
Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable Third Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:
5th Grade
Loreley Ambrocio
Raymond Arango
Cameron Bennett
Macee Blackburn
Krysta Bond
Boston Borbe
Chesney Brown
Tori Bryan
Jack Charlton
Gwyn Fall
Lexi Harrison
Drake Keller
Liam McDonald
Terralynn Nivens
Kindrea Parrack
Sophia Radlund
Lindsay Ramirez-Garcia
Jeremiah Ray
Charlie Rice
Collin Selby
Memphis Smith
Parker Smith
Sydney Tatro
Miley Uffelman
6th Grade
Mya Alfaro
Alyssa Ayala
Ashton Bowen
Emily Burns
Kane Byler
Lilith Clemmons
Tyler Coleman
Andy Diaz-Rios
Alainee Enos
Tristan Gan
Emma Giddings
Christopher Giles
Ty Glawson
Christian Huckaby
Hunter Johnson
Kole Kovtynovich
Patience Mason
Ellie Moore
Chelsea Pfahl
Landon Potts
Rebecca Richardson
Trinity Sherrill
Gage Smith
Kendall Stanfield
Arek Stout
Grace Tolliver