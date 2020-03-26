Heritage Bank of the Ozarks, your financial partner in Lebanon and Camdenton, announced the promotion of three key members of their management team.

Matthew Amsberg was promoted to Vice President- Lending. He received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business and Animal Science from the College of the Ozarks and has worked in banking for twelve years. He joined Heritage Bank of the Ozarks in 2017 as a loan officer specializing in home and consumer lending. Matthew thrives in customer interaction and relationship development from the first handshake to closing.

Megan Prock was promoted to Vice President - Residential Mortgage Lending. She received her Associate's degree from Ozark's Technical Community College and has worked in banking for over fifteen years. She joined Heritage Bank of the Ozarks in 2010 and soon became a Secondary Market Loan Assistant. In 2019 she was promoted to Assistant Vice President - Residential Mortgage Lending. Megan says Heritage Bank is like family and enjoys extending that sense of connection to her customers throughout the home buying process.

Jase Glendenning was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Lending. He received his Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Management from the University of Missouri. He joined Heritage Bank of the Ozarks in 2016 as a lender focusing on agricultural loans. Jase's background in agriculture allows him to excel in understanding his customer's needs and sees true value in helping give back to his community.

“Their efforts to serve our customers and assist their Heritage team members while modeling our core values are greatly appreciated. We celebrate their growth in the banking profession, increased expertise in their areas of responsibility, and service to a growing portfolio of our customers,” Bill Lewis, Chairman and CEO.