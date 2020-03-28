Due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 virus, the City of Camdenton has taken several precautions to maintain a healthy environment for all, and to maintain the continuity of operations. Therefore, effective Friday, March 27, 2020, The Camdenton Building and Zoning Division is closed to the public.

Building permit applications may be obtained by email request, USPS mail, fax or on the City’s website: https://www.camdentoncity.com/departments/building_and_zoning/building_permit_applications.php#outer-8 Zoning applications may be obtained by email request, USPS mail, fax or on the City’s website: https://www.camdentoncity.com/departments/building_and_zoning/zoning_permit_applications.php

Permit applications may be emailed to or requested at cityhall@camdentoncity.com. Plans and completed applications may dropped off at the front door of City Hall in the provided Plans Drop Box. Please rubber band your plans and applications together. The box will be checked twice a day. Your application must include an email address, or your application process will be slowed down.

Your plans and permit applications will be reviewed per normal and you will be notified by phone or email when your plans and application have been approved, your permit number and the total of the required permit fee. You must pay the permit fee before you will receive your building permit and before you commence with your building project.

You may pay by USPS mail, FedEx, UPS or by calling City Hall, 573-346-3600, and paying by credit card. You will need to give the clerk your permit number when paying by phone. Address items to:

Building & Zoning Division City of Camdenton 437 W US Hwy 54 Camdenton, MO 65020

You will be emailed, or USPS mailed your permit. Your reviewed set of plans will be available for pickup at the Plans Drop Box at the front door of City Hall with your name on them. Inspections will still be requested by phone. It will be at the sole discretion of the inspector as to whether or not an on-site inspection will be performed. For the time being inspections will most likely be by photos so plan ahead and take multiple photographs and upon request by the inspector, email them to the inspector or to cityhall@camdentoncity.com. Photos must be in a Jpeg or PDF format in an attachment and not in the body of the email or text. Photos in the body of the email or text cannot be copied and will be rejected.