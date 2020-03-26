Every opportunity to help the community is important in this time of uncertainty. The Camdenton FIRST LASER Robotics team saw an opportunity to help in their own way and recently donated 125 safety glasses to Lake Regional Hospital.

Every opportunity to help the community is important in this time of uncertainty. The Camdenton FIRST LASER Robotics team saw an opportunity to help in their own way and recently donated 125 safety glasses to Lake Regional Hospital.

Maya Irvine, safety captain of the robotics team, says the whole team was motivated to help in whatever way they could. In a combined effort with LCTC, the team was able to gather the glasses and make the donation. Camdenton R-III Afterschool Director Sherry Comer says the Kansas City FIRST team sent out a notice to teams in the region asking for any glasses to be sent out to local hospitals. Without use of their robotics equipment in quarantine, Irvine says they saw it as a perfect fit.

As a safety captain, Irvine is responsible for keeping her robotics team safe during construction and use of the machines. She says the role is in place to keep safety within reach of all members and to make safety a culture that all members adopt. To do this, Irvine helps the team learn safety skills such as CPR, basic first aid and more.

The Camdenton FIRST LASER Robotics team has been awarded three World Champion IL Safety team awards and is proud of this achievement. Irvine says that this award is received not only through competition safety skills, but also through community outreach programs that the team takes part in throughout the school year. A couple of examples include the team supplying life jackets to kindergartens and helping firefighters supply smoke detectors to Osage Beach residents.

Comer says that she is proud of the group for stepping up and donating the glasses in these tough times. She says the staff at Lake Regional were elated to receive the glasses.

“This isn’t out of the norm for this group to be helping the community in some way,” Comer said.

Irvine says that, even though the donation may seem like a small effort, any proactive step to help the community is something to be proud of. With many student-aged kids unable to leave their home during this quarantine, she says she was happy to have the opportunity alongside her team to make a difference.

“It means a lot to us to be able to help,” Irvine said.