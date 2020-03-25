Workers who are sick and those who have lost their jobs can count on having an income during the COVID-19 crisis, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

Under emergency federal legislation, every worker is now guaranteed up to two weeks of paid sick time at their regular pay rate if they are quarantined or experiencing symptoms, the department said in a news release. If the employee misses work to care for a family member in quarantine or to care for a child who is out of school, the sick leave will be paid at two-thirds of their normal rate.

The law provides an additional 10 weeks of paid sick leave at two-thirds pay to care for children out of school.

The law applies to all employers with 500 or fewer workers and will be funded by the federal government.

The law takes effect April 1. For more information, visit dol.gov/agencies/whd.