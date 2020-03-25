Starbucks is serving up free coffee for first responders and healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee giant announced Wednesday that through May 3 "any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system" will receive a free tall brewed coffee, either hot or iced.

The offer is for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers, Starbucks said.

In a blog post, Starbucks said around the world its employees have been delivering coffee to hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes and first responders.

Starbucks also said Wednesday that the Starbucks Foundation is donating $500,000 for care packages and medical equipment for U.S. frontline responders.

Last week, Starbucks switched to a drive-thru and delivery-only model as it continues to adjust to the evolving coronavirus outbreak. The change started March 21 and is expected to last two weeks.

The company had previously announced it was closing some stores and switching to a to-go model in response to the government calling for increased social distancing to help contain COVID-19.

Uber announced Wednesday that it is offering free meals and discounted rides for over 25,000 health care workers in certain regions of the U.S. who are helping respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Contributing: Coral Murphy and Josh Rivera

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko