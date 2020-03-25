Wheatland known as Bledsoe, was platted in 1869. The 1889 Goodspeed states that “It was settled in 1868, incorporated in 1870 and contains 1 steam grist and saw-mill, 1 carding machine and cotton gin, 1 school, and about 4 stores. The population in 1874 was about 200.” In recent years the Wheatland Settlers Village has been developed. Structures have been gathered from throughout Hickory County. Currently there are thirteen buildings including an 1840, a 1848, and an 1860 corn crib and barn. There are cabins from 1850, 1858, and 1895 as well as a 1900’s blacksmith shop and guest cabins from Geronimo Springs in Camden County.