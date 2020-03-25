At least for now, Camden County officials are not imposing a shelter-at home order as more communities and counties issue harsher restrictions to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases in other areas.

At least for now, Camden County officials are not imposing a shelter-at home order as more communities and counties issue harsher restrictions to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases in other areas.

With only one confirmed case in Camden County and none in Miller and Morgan, Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty said the county stands behind the state of emergency order issued last week limiting the number of people in public area to less than 10.

Since the order, restaurants have adapted with drive-thru service or temporarily shut down. Other businesses have adjusted. The order covered things such as funerals, weddings and events.

The first confirmed test was announced on Sunday. Since then, there have been no other confirmed cases. However, with limited testing, health officials are advising residents to quarantine voluntarily if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19.

Hasty said the county may never have an accurate count on how many cases there are in Camden County.

If Lake residents are patient and continue to limit social contact and practice self-isolating, Hasty said the Lake area may be able to stem the spread enough to be able to salvage some of the tourism season that has already been impacted by the pandemic.

Hasty said Camden County is following the directions of the health department and Lake Regional Health Systems.