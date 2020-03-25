Green’s Mill Historical Bridge Inc. has received notification that, despite their efforts to do so, time is running out for the group to prove they have the money to purchase the Green’s Mill bridge.

As of 2019, the costs associated with five years of operation and rehab costs for the bridge sat at $87,000. The group is responsible for proving the financial commitments have been reached. Once this is complete, FHWA and MoDOT will transfer the bridge rights alongside the promised amount of $207,000 from refunded demolition costs. Project leader Lonetta Bartell says that the group plans to do a number of rehab projects to the bridge, including new paint and making the walkways universally accessible.

As of March 2020, these costs are nowhere near raised by the group. Currently, group Treasurer Mary Beard says they have raised $12,000 with an expected $11,000 additional dollars to be received by the end of the year, giving them a total of $23,000. However, it looks as though the group will not have until the end of the year.

Karen Daniels, MoDOT senior historic preservation specialist, says they will ask for the money by the end of the year when MoDOT completes their fiscal year budget. Bartell says they are pushing things back as far as possible, but they need to raise the funds sooner than later.

To expedite the raising of funds, Green’s Mill Historical Bridge Inc. will be holding a number of fundraisers. This includes a golf tournament at Deer Chase Golf Course on June 18 and a trivia night in August. However, alongside these events, Bartell is hoping a number of donors will step forward with direct fund donations. She says the group does not need immediate cash in hand. MoDOT is willing to accept letters of commitments from donors, pledging a certain amount of donated funds over a span of time. This is where Bartell and the group hope to really make a difference in the funds they require to officially own the bridge.

Bartell and Beard both believe this landmark is too important to the history of Camden County to give up to demolition. Both members have fond memories of the site, and hope to create even more memories for lake residents once their renovation plans have been completed and the site becomes a gathering spot for anyone to utilize.

“The bridge may just be a bridge to some, but god is driving us towards this,” Bartell said. “We’ve got to save that bridge.”

For anyone interested in donating to the cause or to learn more information, the group says to look at their Facebook page or their website, www.greensmillhistoricalbridge.com. Any physical donations can be sent to Green’s Mill Historical Bridge Inc. PO Box 485, Linn Creek.