Walgreens is looking to add more than 9,500 full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S., including customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads, as part of its coronavirus response.

The pharmacy chain also announced it would give bonuses – $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly employees in stores and distribution centers – beginning in late April.

"Our store team members are working incredibly hard, in a very challenging and uncertain time and we’re grateful for all they do each day," Walgreens President Richard Ashworth said in a statement. "We play a critical role in responding to the pandemic and our team members, who are the face of Walgreens, are doing everything they can to support customers, patients and communities across America, who are relying on us at this critical time."

As of 2019, Walgreens has approximately 9,277 stores across the country and employs more than 230,000 people.

The company also said it would add a senior hour on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning this week. Walgreens said furloughed workers from hotel chains Hilton and Marriott would be among the people it hires for the jobs.

Similarly, CVS Health is hiring 50,000 workers and delivering bonuses of up to $500 to eligible employees who are required to work on-site during the coronavirus pandemic.

