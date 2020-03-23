OATS Transit will currently only provide essential service transportation until at least April 6. OATS Transit stated it is taking precautions to ensure the safety of riders and staff as the company continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The company said in a release that it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly in hopes business can soon return to normal. Many places where the public gathers – libraries, restaurants, senior centers and schools – are already closed and the company expects more closures in the coming days.

“This is a difficult decision and one we are not taking lightly, but it is the right thing to do during this national crisis,” said Dorothy Yeager Executive Director. “Individuals who are sick should stay home.”

Essential service transportation is defined as dialysis, doctor appointments, grocery shopping as well as food banks.

The company has put in place several measures to ensure the safety of everyone on board the buses:

— Drivers are doing routine cleaning and disinfecting on the buses throughout the day, and cleaning surfaces that riders may come into contact with.

— The amount of people on each bus will be limited to ensure safe distances for riders and drivers.

— During the COVID-19 crisis, riders should expect drivers to refrain from touching any personal belongings and packages.

The company asks riders to be understanding and prepared for this adjustment to the company’s normal routine as a number of partnering agencies have already closed or cut back operations such as nursing homes, senior centers, workshops and day programs.

For more information visit the company's website at www.oatstransit.org/health.