In a statement released by LRHS, officials said a Lake Regional patient tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. The patient is currently in isolation at the hospital to reduce the risk of exposure to others.

In an open letter to the community, CEO Dane Henry outlined what is being done.

“We are following strict guidelines established by the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize testing of people in immediate need. That includes those who are sick enough to be hospitalized because we need to know what’s causing their illnesses to treat them properly. In the event that they are suffering from COVID-19, we must take special precautions, including certain personal protective equipment for their caregivers. Another high-priority category is high-risk patients with underlying health issues, like heart and lung disease, or who are immunocompromised. Health care workers demonstrating symptoms may also become prioritized because we want everyone who can be on the front lines available to take care of patients,” Henry said.

“We know there are people with mild symptoms who want testing because they are concerned about infecting their loved ones. Please take precautions to quarantine yourself from others and understand that we must test people who are high risk first. We are working to make testing more accessible to more people in our community, but it will take a bit more time. Please continue to be patient and trust that we are doing all we can.”