It comes as no surprise that, during a time of much confusion and anxiety, social services such as food pantries are in high demand. With a number of pantries in the lake area to choose from, each is experiencing the pandemic slightly differently, though all could use a helping hand in the form of donations.

Sharon Konuch with Hope House Food Pantry says the stock at the pantry is currently okay, but anticipates a major shortage in April. Residents in need of the pantry’s services can receive food once a month. She says that last Friday alone, the pantry serviced 336 clients. With the connected thrift shop having to cease operations, the need for donations is greater than ever.

Currently, the pantry is in dire need of food items, including canned foods, peanut butter, meat and anything else that can be spared. She says they are also accepting toiletries at this time. The pantry is open 9:00 to 1:00 Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone in need of the pantry needs to call ahead and have their items brought out to them, as the inside operations are currently closed off from the public.

Eldon Food Pantry leader Scherry Branstetter says their pantry should also be equipped to survive until mid-April. She says they will be receiving a new shipment from the Food Bank for Northeast/Central Missouri on Thursday that will help restock. They also offer senior boxes for family members 60 and older, which she says they give out around 140 of a month.

Currently, the pantry’s numbers have been down over the month. Branstetter believes this is due to families not wanting to leave their home and spread the virus. She says the pantry has implemented new policies to keep personal contact low.

Operating hours of the pantry are 9:00 to 1:30 p.m. every Monday of the month and the first and second Tuesday of the month. She asks that anyone coming to use the pantry be patient with the staff and limit exposure as much as possible.

Donna Chapman with Food for Morgan County provided the following release for the pantry:

Food for Morgan County will hold distributions at the previously announced dates and times. There will be changes in our routine. To protect our clients, their families and our volunteers as many are in the high risk groups for the coronavirus, we ask that when you come for the distribution you remain in your cars. Someone will come to you to collect information (have your F4MC card ready, or your ID). We will register your family, sign you in and bring food to your car. This will help all to avoid crowds and to protect our community.

If you or someone living in your household are sick or display symptoms, please stay at home. If your family is in need of food, call 573-789-7473 to request assistance. Remember as well, you may write a note each time you wish to allow someone else (family member, caregiver, or neighbor) to pick up your food. Upcoming March distributions are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 25.

Finally, Share the Harvest in Camdenton director Shana Aubuschon says their pantry is fairly well stocked and they are still receiving shipments from the food bank. She says monetary and food donations have been coming in regularly from the public and thanks all residents for their help. They too had to close their thrift store, cutting out 55% of their operational budget, so any monetary donations are welcome.

The pantry has implemented a new reception policy, asking all cars to pull behind the pantry and receive a card that can be filled out with family needs. Distribution times for Share the Harvest are from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.