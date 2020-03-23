A person who visited the Isle of Capri in the hours before an order to close took effect tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Cooper County Health Department stated in a news release.

The person, who is not a resident of Cooper County, visited the gambling floor from approximately 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 17, the release stated.

The release did not state the visitor’s home state or county.

Gov. Mike Parson, before issuing orders banning gatherings of more than 10 that took effect Monday, ordered all 13 casinos in Missouri to close at midnight March 17. The order at that time set March 30 as the date to reopen.

The order on gatherings is set to expire April 6 unless extended.

Visitors or employees to the casino from March 17 should:

Call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-435-8411. Do not go to to the emergency room or doctor’s office before calling. If unable to get through, call your local health care provider.If you do not have a local health care provider, call the Cooper County Public Health Center at 660-882-2626. The center does not have a physician on staff, however, staff can help locate a health care provider.Follow the instructions by health care professionals.Stay home: people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 can isolate at home during their illness. Restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.Avoid public areas: do not go to work, school or public areas.Avoid public transportationStay away from others: Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. You also should use a separate bathroom, if possible.

University of Missouri Health Care and Boone Hospital Center have drive-through testing.I t is for patients with mild symptoms who have been assessed by a provider either through a clinic or video visit.

MU Health Care offers free video consultations to assess COVID-19. Patients can visit muhealthvideovisits.org and select the "COVID-19" video visit option.

Testing is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the MU softball stadium parking lot.

Boone Hospital Center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday south of the hospital’s emergency department entrance. The drive-through is for those who have been screened by a health professional.

