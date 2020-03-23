The first COVID case in Camden County reported over the weekend was a patient at Lake Regional Health System and a school bus driver for the Camdenton School District.

The patient has been quarantined and the school district has notified staff and the families of those students who may have been exposed.

According to Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield, parents of students who were at risk of exposure were notified on Sunday by district health staff and administrators. A district-wide announcement was made on Monday afternoon.

Camdenton schools shut down last week but have been delivering meals to students and maintaining dedicated phone numbers for parents to reach school nurses at home. Parents can call the school nurse assigned to the building their child attends and receive health advice and guidance, Hadfield said.

Health Department Director Bee Dampier said residents need to continue to practice social distancing and isolate themselves if they exhibit any symptoms.

As of late Monday afternoon, Camden is the only county in the lake area reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19. Statewide, the numbers continue to rise with 106 as Mon., Mar. 23 at 2:00 pm..

With restrictions from the state and county, many lake area businesses are cutting back and events continue to be postponed or canceled.

The latest announcement came from the LOTO Can-Am Games Executive Board, calling off the CAN-AM games scheduled for June. The event draws firefighters and law enforcement from across the United States to compete in tests of strength, endurance and skill. The lake hosted the 2018 games and was scheduled to be the 2020 destination. The 2022 games will be held in Canada.