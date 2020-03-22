A 101-year-old man missing since Wednesday was found deceased near his home after Columbia police issued a Silver Advisory to seek help finding him.

Dabney B. Doty last talked to his family on Wednesday and possibly walked away from his home at 118 W. Ridgeley Road.

In the Silver Advisory, which is to alert the public about a missing senior citizen, the department stated Doty had a cell phone that he did not know how to use that had been pinged multiple times and showed it was near the area of his house.

The advisory was canceled just after 1 p.m. Sunday.