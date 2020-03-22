Just one week ago, Missouri had five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Boone County had none.

Now, Missouri has 90 confirmed cases, including three deaths. Boone County, according to the Columbia’s numbers from Friday, has 15, including a death. Columbia, along with the state, has banned gatherings of 10+ people, excluding grocery stores, child care centers and other essential venues. Kansas City and St. Louis have issued shelter-in-place orders.

St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the order, which is to begin Monday, before Kansas City officials followed later Saturday with a similar order. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the measure will allow people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors appointments, restaurants for carryout, to work for most businesses, and to exercise outside. There are 1.3 million people who live in the city and surrounding county.

In the Kansas City area, residents of the Jackson County and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in neighboring Kansas were ordered to stay home for anything other than "essential needs." That includes child care, health care, grocery stores, pharmacies and delivery/carry-out/drive-thru services from restaurants.

Illinois, New York and California are implementing statewide stay-at-home orders, calling on residents to remain in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out.

The stay-at-home rules were announced as Gov. Mike Parson detailed other measures to help residents stay in their homes, including extending driver's license and vehicle registration expirations by two months, loosening licensing and other regulations for child care services, increasing food stamp allotments for some families and pushing back state income tax filing requirements to July 15 to match the postponed federal deadline.

This story will be updated.

