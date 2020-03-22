Mo Department of Health and Senior Services has notified Camden County Health Department of a Positive Covid-19 case in a Camden County resident. This case is not related to travel. An investigation is underway.

Press Release: March 22, 2020: Mo Department of Health and Senior Services has notified Camden County Health Department of a Positive Covid-19 case in a Camden County resident. This case is not related to travel. An investigation is underway.



Please follow the instructions given by Governor Parsons and the Director of the Mo Department of Health regarding limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and no eating or drinking inside restaurants, bars or food courts.



If you are ill, please self isolate. Try to stay in a separate room away from the rest of your family as much as possible if ill. Monitor your symptoms and if you experience any shortness of breath please contact your physician or Call ER before going. More information coming soon.