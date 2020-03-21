The deadline to file Missouri income tax returns is moving from April 15 to July 15 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers also said that his department is giving 60-day extensions to people with driver's licenses or vehicle registrations expiring in March or April to keep them from packing into license offices to renew.

Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers announced the move in a news conference Saturday afternoon, shortly after the Internal Revenue Service did the same thing at the federal level.

Zellers added that individuals and companies could delay payments due April 15 for three months as well.

Safety and emissions inspections required to renew license plates expiring in March and April will stay valid for an extra 60 days, too.

A news release said license offices would also waive late title penalties for people applying for a title through April 30.

