The Boone County Sheriff’s Department thwarted an attempt to deliver fentanyl, methamphetamine and suboxone to the Boone County Jail, the department stated in a news release.

On March 9, the release stated, a deputy intercepted a package that arrived in daily mail deliveries and intended for a detainee. The drugs were seized before they could be delivered, the release stated.

“The presence of these substances in a correctional facility creates an extremely dangerous situation for both incarcerated individuals and detention personnel,” the release stated.

A woman being detained, Jessica Ucci, 37, of Columbia, was the intended recipient. She was charged March 9 with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Ucci was arrested Feb. 19 and was being held without bond on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and drug possession. Additional charges of forgery based on acts committed in September 2019 were filed March 11.

The person charged with mailing the drugs is Neeley Ashford, 42, of Columbia. She was charged March 18 with three counts of delivery of controlled substance and was denied bond because of a large number of other pending cases.

On March 19, she was charged with two additional drug counts. Ashford also had a pending felony stealing case in Cole County.