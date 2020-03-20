In response to recommendations from Federal and State authorities and to comply with the recently enacted Camden County ordinance to maximize the prevention of the illness by minimizing contact among the public and city staff, our lobbies are closed to the public, which includes City Hall and Public Works facilities, until further notice.

City staff will not be traveling during this time and schedule changes are in place to protect our employees but maintain our infrastructure and deliver city services.

Please utilize the following as needed;

• Use the Drop Box located in front of City Hall to deliver payments or other necessary documents to City offices,

• Download Applications or other items at https://www.osagebeach-mo.gov/71/DocumentCenter, for example, Public Records Request Form, Business License, etc.

• Park reservations and information https://www.osagebeach-mo.gov/2076/Make-aReservation

• Pay Online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/osagebeachmo • Automated Payment Hotline – 1.833.227.1755

• Call or email staff with questions, inquiries, or concerns.

Staff Contact List is available at https://www.osagebeach-mo.gov/directory.aspx.

For emergencies, call 911. The Police Department can be contacted for non-emergencies at 573.302.2010.

For after-hours water or sewer emergencies contact 573.302.2010.

A complete list of City office contacts and departmental information is available at www.osagebeach.org.

A few contacts include:

City Administrator – 573.302.2000 ext. 1010

City Clerk – 573.302.2000 ext. 1022

Police – non-emergency – 573.302.2010

Police Records - 573.302.2010 ext. 1113

Public Works – 573.302.2020

Building Department – 573.302.2000 ext. 1063

Parks Department - 573.302.2000 ext. 3000

The city has suspended in-person meetings at city facilities, including Planning and Zoning Meetings, Board of Zoning Adjustment, and Liquor Control Board. City events have been postponed until further notice, this includes the Easter Egg Hunt, sports league practices and games. Due to recent mandates, court proceedings have been suspended until April 9, 2020, and municipal elections are postponed until June 2, 2020.

In addition, credit/debit card fees that are currently being charged by the City to pay certain city fees online will be waived and water and sewer service disconnects are suspended until further notice. Staff is currently working out the details to implement online Board of Aldermen meetings via video transmission. Details will be disbursed to the community once that is finalized. We appreciate your patience as we manage this situation. Please visit www.osagebeach.org and follow us on Facebook for the most current information and updates.