Out of an abundance of caution, Missouri Department of Natural Resources announces Missouri State Parks will temporarily close visitor centers, park offices and site offices to walk-in foot traffic through April 30. The closures are effective as of Friday, March 20. This measure is to protect visitors and staff from coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Missouri state parks remain open to the public including all day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails. Missouri State Parks staff will be available on-site or by phone to answer questions. Signs posted on the door will direct visitors to restrooms and other services, and provide a phone number for visitors to contact staff.

Missouri State Parks is committed to the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff. While outdoor spaces are well suited to increased social distance and fresh air can help relieve stress associated with COVID-19, visitors should take the following actions to ensure visits to Missouri state parks are as safe and enjoyable as possible.

According to CDC and state recommendations, limit your group to a maximum of 10 people with at least a six feet distance between you and others. If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay at home for your health and the safety of others. Avoid popular areas where people may congregate, and also avoid larger groups in general. Areas to avoid may include scenic overlooks, buildings, playgrounds, etc. Please maintain distance between you and other park visitors according to guidelines and recommendations by health officials. Pack extra soap or hand sanitizer. Due to increased use or remote locations, soap or sanitizer may not be available. Additional information on best practices for keeping you and your family safe can be found online at the CDC website.

Missouri State Parks is closely monitoring COVID-19 and its presence in the state. We encourage all Missourians and park visitors to review information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as it relates to the virus.

If you have any questions, please contact Missouri State Parks at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. For the latest information on the Missouri State Parks response to COVID-19, please visit www.mostateparks.com/response.