For the safety of our patients, their loved ones, and our staff, Lake Regional Hospital has tightened visitor restrictions beginning Friday, March 20 to eliminate all visitations except the following:

• Pediatric patients (1 visitor)

• Family Birth Center patients (1 visitor)

• End of life circumstances (1 visitor)

All other visitors will be asked to leave the hospital. We understand these changes are difficult for families, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the best ways to contain the spread of illness. Learn more at lakeregional.com/visitors.