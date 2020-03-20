Effective at 5 p.m. today, Friday, the offices of the City of Lake Ozark will be closed to the public until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the corona virus.

City officials said city government will continue to function as normal as possible, and personnel will continue to come to work and complete their normal daily tasks. Essential business can be conducted by phone or email.

Anyone needing to visit with a public official in person can do so by appointment only.

In addition, the City will begin accepting utility and court payments by credit card over the phone. No permanent record of credit card numbers will be kept. Please call 573-365-5378 and ask for Trisha to make your payment.

To schedule an appointment or for questions, call the number listed here. For email, send to cityadmin@cityoflakeozark.net, cityclerk@cityoflakeozark.net, or publicinfo@cityoflakeozark.net.

LOPD

Also effective at 5 p.m. today, Friday, the door to the Lake Ozark Police Department dispatch lobby will be closed to the public until further notice. The public is encouraged to call 573-365-5371 if police services are needed instead of walking into the lobby.

There is an intercom at the entrance to the police dispatch door for public use so the dispatcher can at least provide any direction necessary.

The LOPD Drug Take Back Box is in the dispatch lobby. Anyone who needs to dispose of unneeded or unwanted prescription drugs may call ahead to make arrangements.

Board meeting

The regular Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, March 24, will be held as scheduled with some precautions planned because of the nationwide health concerns.

The six-foot social distancing recommendation, and the maximum 10 persons per grouping, will be imposed for all board members and essential staff attending the meeting which is scheduled. Personnel will be seated at safe locations around the board room. By law, a minimum of four aldermen must be present to conduct the city’s business.

The board meetings, as required by law, are open to the public. However, the public will not be seated in the board room because of the social distancing recommendation. The public will enter the City Hall through the regular business entrance one at a time and anyone wishing to address the board will be able to at a podium set up in the back of the room.

The city will strictly adhere to the 10-person recommendation. Anyone wanting to ask a question of the board can do so by emailing cityadmin@cityoflakeozark.net, or publicinfo@cityoflakeozark.net.

The board room will be sanitized, and hand sanitizer will be available to board members and the public.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

City officials urge residents to follow public health and CDC recommendations.