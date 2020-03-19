The Pulaski County Health Center has received notification of the first case of COVID-19 of a Pulaski County resident, the health center announced today.

The health center says the patient’s identity will remain confidential, but the case does not appear to be travel related.

The Pulaski County Health Center said they are working with the individual to make sure they are following Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The patient is currently in isolation, the health center said.

“Due to the unknowns in this case we are recommending as of March 20 that all schools, public and private, to remain closed for at least 14 days. We also order that restaurants and bars no longer offer dine-in services. Drive-thru and carryout orders are still permitted,” the health center said in a release today.

The county health center is now working with the DHSS to conduct an investigation to identify any individuals that may have come in close contact with the patient, and will monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus.

"It is important that every member of the community continue to follow the CDC basic hygiene preventative measures. These measures include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick," the health center said.