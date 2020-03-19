Residents reported a male subject climbed into the residence through a window while the victim was asleep. The suspect took keys to a vehicle and left with the victim’s pickup.

Press Release:

On 03/18/20 deputies responded to the Climax Springs reference a burglary in progress. Residents reported a male subject climbed into the residence through a window while the victim was asleep. The suspect took keys to a vehicle and left with the victim’s pickup. Deputies later located the vehicle in the Dodd’s Camp area of Camden County and placed the suspect under arrest.

Tommy L Jones age 29 of Climax Springs was charged with:

Burglary 1st, Tampering of a Motor Vehicle, Stealing with a surety bond of $100,000.00 and also a separate charge of Possession of a Controlled substance with a bond of $10,000.00 surety bond. Jones remains in the Camden County Jail pending court.