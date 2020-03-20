The White House's coronavirus stimulus plan could see every American get two $1,000 checks from the government within nine weeks, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Thursday.

The package would provide every adult American with a $1,000 check, plus another $500 for each child. A family with two parents and two children, for example, would get $3,000.

We held a poll on Facebook to see what residents of the lake think about this idea. After receiving 265 votes, the response was overwhelmingly for the concept (see graph).

Here are a few of the comment responses:

“For now should be a cap for income, say $100.000 or less and hourly wage earners only. These are ones that are going to hurt the most immediately.” -Bob Keller

“I would pray that anyone that received it and doesn’t need it, would donate it to the local charity of their choice.” -Judy Jepsen

“And what about those who are elderly or disabled and can't work, who only get a check once a month. Who already can't get what they need?” -Dana Granados

“For me, sure. It's just my earnings coming home. For people who aren't paying in, no.” -Christopher England