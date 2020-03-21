Staying true to the Camdenton R-III Education Foundation’s motto of “Steering the Course for the Future” sometimes means that we Lakers safely dock our boat in harbor until it’s safe to sail again. Elegant Evening, our sole fundraiser, originally scheduled for April 17th at the Camdenton, Missouri High School has been cancelled for this year due to unprecedented circumstances.

Greg Anderson, Friend of the District, and Jim Von Gremp, Outstanding Alumnus, will be honored as our Hall of Leader awardees next year as well as other exciting unique activities where our youth truly are the shining stars. Our Laker students and professional staff will continue to be championed and hope you might, too. In leu of attending the Elegant Evening this year, tax-deductible donations to the Foundation are gladly accepted. To donate or for more information, visit camdentonschools.org under the “Community” tab or call Linda Leu at Camdenton’s Administrative office at (573) 346-9213.

As always, thank you for your support as together we adjust our sails and prepare with sincere diligence in readying our youth daily in their classrooms and for life ahead.