Camden County has passed an ordinance limiting the number of people allowed to gather in one place together, sign usage warning of the dangers of passing COVID-19.

Camden County has passed an ordinance limiting the number of people allowed to gather in one place together, sign usage warning of the dangers of passing COVID-19.

The ordinance also restricts restaurants, gyms, bars, recreational and other public facility from having a capacity of more than 10 people, provided they can assure there is adequate spacing of at least six feet between groups and adhere to all cleaning and disinfecting guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The ordinance passed by the Camden County Commission mirror an ordinance the city of Camdenton is expected to pass at an emergency meeting this evening at 5:00 pm.

More information coming soon.