Press Release:

The Camden County Commission met today to adopt the attached order from the Camden County Health Department. It will be effective Friday 03/20/2020.

In addition, by a unanimous request of Elected Officials, the administration building will be closed to the public. Early voting, document recording, and other essential business will be available. All county employees will report to work as usual.

There will be security at the north entrance of the courthouse administration building to provide assistance to any citizen having urgent county business. This will be in effect until further notice.

Also, as part of a community-wide response to the Covid19 pandemic, Camden County is initiating several measures to minimize the impact of the virus here in the lake area. The commission is doing everything we can to stay ahead of this epidemic and protect our citizens.

The health and safety of our population, particularly our senior citizens, is the primary focus of our concern. The commission is encouraging senior citizens and those with underlying health issues to self quarantine, remaining at home as much as possible and to avoid all public gatherings.

To aid those who must remain under self-quarantine, the commission is announcing the establishment of a hot line telephone number which will be staffed by Emergency Management Agency personnel. Volunteers will be available to deliver food and medicine to anyone within Camden County who is in need. Please call 573-346-6145, 8:30am-4:30pm Monday through Friday. Additionally, the commission is requesting the help of anyone who has reliable transportation and is interested in volunteering in this regard.

Camden County is an extremely strong community. The level of hard work and cooperation that we have already seen from each town and village, from every organization and business, has been inspiring and heartwarming. We will face this oncoming crisis together, looking out for our neighbors and taking care of each other as we have always done. We will beat this - together.

Note: No known cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Camden County to this point.