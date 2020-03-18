Via an Eldon Schools press release: After careful consideration and discussions with our local health professionals, the Eldon School District will close to students beginning Friday, March 20. At this time, we plan to reopen on Monday, April 6.

After careful consideration and discussions with our local health professionals, the Eldon School District will close to students beginning Friday, March 20. At this time, we plan to reopen on Monday, April 6.

In accordance with the Missouri State High School Activities Association, all school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed.

We know that in addition to education, our schools provide vital support to our students and families. Students will be sent home with additional educational resources, and we will be implementing plans for at-home learning on March 23.

As part of our emergency plan to address the closure of schools, we have identified school sites and neighborhood sites as distribution locations to continue school-based meals for our families. All locations and additional details will be provided on our district website by Friday, March 20. Additionally, a counselor will be available to support social, emotional, and mental health as needed.

The decision to close our school district was extremely difficult and made out of an abundance of caution for our families. We know closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe this action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we move through this difficult time.