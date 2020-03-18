Via Central Bank press release: In response to the growing concerns of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks will offer drive-thru banking services and restrict branch lobby access at Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks until further notice.

In response to the growing concerns of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks will offer drive-thru banking services and restrict branch lobby access at Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks until further notice. Our Walmart facilities will be closed. Central Bank encourages customers to use digital tools, which are accessible 24/7. Customers can access accounts online or by using our mobile app. If customers have not enrolled in online banking, Central Bank is happy to assist via email, or by phone, 573.348.2761, or customers can do so at https://www.centralbank.net/personal/online-mobile/mobile-banking/.

Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks will notify its customers via email and social media when the branch lobby resumes regular operating hours. You may also visit www.centralbank.net/coronavirus for updates as the situation evolves.

“The health of our customers, employees, and communities is of the utmost importance and we will continue to assist customers as needed,” said Jim Judas, President and CEO. “We are pleased to offer drive-thru services during this time. Our Call Center remains open and customers can contact us during normal business hours. We are also committed to enhancing our already rigorous sanitation protocols on frequently used surfaces.”

Employees have been provided with information on how to stay healthy and how to avoid illness through proper hygiene practices, and they are instructed to stay home when they are not feeling well.

Customers should make sure their mobile phone numbers, email address and mobile banking alerts are up-to-date for all of their accounts so they can receive timely information from us.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany is a $15 billion, Missouri-based bank holding company with 13 full-service community banks and more than 250 locations in 78 communities serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Colorado. The Central Bancompany family of banks are The Central Trust Bank, Bank Central, Central Bank of Boone County, Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, Central Bank of Moberly, Central Bank of the Ozarks, Central Bank of Warrensburg, Central Bank of Audrain County, Central Bank of St. Louis, Jefferson Bank of Missouri, Central Bank of the Midwest, Central Bank of Oklahoma, Central Bank of Branson, and Central Bank of Sedalia. Affiliate companies include Central Trust Company, Central Technology Services, Central Investment Advisors, Central Mortgage Company, and Central Travel. For more information, visit www.centralbank.net.