On March 13, 2020, deputies were in the area of Climax Springs when they came upon a verbal altercation in the roadway. During the investigation it was learned an assault had taken place involving a firearm and a knife. Further investigation also revealed a subject to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine. Subjects were taken into custody as a result. Another subject on scene also had active warrants out of Moniteau County. A total of three subjects were taken into custody.

Tyler Ries age 21 of Climax Springs was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with a bond of $25,000.00 surety.

Patrick Haddock age 53 of Climax Springs was charged with 1st Degree Assault, Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, with a bond of $250,000.00 surety.

Kiefer L Renfro age 37 of Kansas City was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Moniteau County for the charge of Possession of a Controlled substance with no bond.