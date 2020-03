The Greenview Elks Lodge No. 2857 is proud to sponsor the Student of the Month Character Award Program at Macks Creek Elementary. This month's theme was "Cooperation".

The Greenview Elks Lodge No. 2857 is proud to sponsor the Student of the Month Character Award Program at Macks Creek Elementary. This month's theme was "Cooperation". Congratulations to March Student of the Month Parker Christian, pictured with Elks Leading Knight Anna Emerson.