Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that Camden County Library received a Technology Mini-Grant of $10,617. “Libraries offer numerous vital services to their patrons,” Ashcroft said. “In addition to offering a wealth of information, they also provide key business and workforce development services.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that Camden County Library received a Technology Mini-Grant of $10,617. “Libraries offer numerous vital services to their patrons,” Ashcroft said. “In addition to offering a wealth of information, they also provide key business and workforce development services. These grants ensure our libraries have the technology they need to continue offering these invaluable services.” The library will use the grant to replace three switches with software and six firewalls that are at end of life to ensure continued network security and reliability.

Technology Mini-Grants provide funding for eligible libraries to replace older equipment or purchase new equipment to improve library services. This equipment includes technology- and automation-related equipment, hardware and software, which are used to improve the library’s network infrastructure.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 106 grant applications for the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $781,441 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.