Via a School of the Osage press release: School will be closed through at least Friday, April 3- at which point we will reevaluate the decision to return to our regular school schedule. In accordance with the Missouri State High School Activities Association, all school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed.

Via a School of the Osage press release:

At a special Board of Education meeting tonight, we made the difficult decision to close school beginning Monday, March 23, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacting the region. We made this decision in consultation with county health officials in order to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff and to do our part in trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Lake region.

School will be closed through at least Friday, April 3- at which point we will reevaluate the decision to return to our regular school schedule. In accordance with the Missouri State High School Activities Association, all school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed.

We know that in addition to education, our schools provide vital support to our students and families. We are working on contingency plans for at-home learning. Students were sent home prior to spring break with additional educational resources, and we will be implementing plans for at-home learning on March 23.

As part of our emergency plan to address the closure of schools, we have identified school sites, neighborhood sites, and/or community centers as distribution sites to continue school-based meals for our families. We will also provide free wi-fi and tutoring opportunities. All locations and additional details will be provided on our district website by Friday, March 20. Additionally, our school social worker and counselors will be available to support social, emotional, and mental health as needed.

The decision to close our school district was extremely difficult and made out of an abundance of caution for our families. We know closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives. Osage’s strength is in its community, and we will be there to support our students, staff and families in any way we can in the days to come.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we move through this difficult time.