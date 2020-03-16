Via an Eldon School Press Release: In this uncertain time, we hope to keep as much normal for our students as we can. Our goal is to wait to enact school closure until at the correct time in the spread of disease combined with other social distancing interventions for optimal impact.

Press Release:

Until we have information otherwise, we believe our school is a safe place to be and the best location for students whose parents continue to work. Many students rely on the positive environment, including secure food and encouraging adults, our school provides each day. In this uncertain time, we hope to keep as much normal for our students as we can. Our goal is to wait to enact school closure until at the correct time in the spread of disease combined with other social distancing interventions for optimal impact.

Parent teacher conferences will be done by email or phone this week. We are limiting access into our buildings which will include parent drop offs in the morning and eating lunch with students.

At this time plan for evening activities with 50 or more participants to be cancelled through April 30, 2020. High School practices will continue until we receive more information.

This is new to all of us. We will try to keep everyone as updated as possible while trying to make the best decisions possible for our students and staff as we progress through the upcoming weeks.