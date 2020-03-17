Dr. Suzanne Kercher, science teacher at the High School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week.

Dr. Suzanne Kercher, science teacher at the High School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Dr. Kercher is a collaborative member of the science department, and she works to provide relevant instruction for her students. Dr. Kercher is willing to take risks and try new instructional strategies, specifically by researching and incorporating instructional technology into her lessons. CHS appreciates Dr. Kercher and her dedication to her students. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.