Spring is nearly here, which means lake season is just around the corner. In preparation, Ameren Missouri joined with the lake community to kick off the annual Adopt-the-Shoreline (ATS) program at the Lake of the Ozarks on March 5. At the event, Ameren recognized the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors as its Outstanding Volunteer Group for ongoing support of the volunteer cleanup program.

The 29th annual ATS kick-off event celebrated outstanding volunteers and heralds the start of the yearly shoreline spring cleanup, which begins Saturday, March 14 and runs through April 26.

"Much like how groups adopt sections of the highway, volunteers help pick up litter and other debris along the shoreline so we all can enjoy a clean lake and the beautiful scenery of the Ozarks,” said Bryan Vance, supervisor of shoreline management at Ameren Missouri.

The Outstanding Volunteer Group, Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors, has provided 563 volunteers to the spring shoreline cleanup since 2001. Those volunteers have provided some heaving lifting, removing more than 50 tons of trash from the lake’s shoreline.

"The Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors has completely changed the annual spring cleanup in the Osage Beach area," said Vance. "They organized multiple adopting groups to pool resources and volunteers, ensuring 50 to 60 miles of shoreline could be cleaned in a single day. We are extremely thankful for their continued support of the annual cleanup and would like to extend a special thank you to Cindy Imhoff for organizing the event each year."

“We have a lot of pride in our Lake of the Ozarks community, and enjoy getting out each spring to make the lake area look its best for our neighbors, as well as prospective buyers who are considering property in the area,” said Cindy Imhoff, executive vice president at Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors.

In addition to the Outstanding Volunteer Award, the ATS program recognized zone 8 coordinator, Barry Campbell, for his over 25 years with the program. He was selected as a member of the Adopt-the-Shoreline Hall of Fame for his outstanding leadership in zone 8, which runs from the 39 to 60 mile marker on the north side.

Adopt-the-Shoreline cleanups are performed entirely by volunteers who work in 12 geographic zones around the lake. Since the organization formed, more than 15,000 volunteers have removed over 5.5 million pounds of trash and debris from 500+ miles of shoreline. Those who are interested in volunteering with the program can call the Adopt-the-Shoreline office at 573.365.9252 or visit AmerenMissouri.com/ATS.

Ameren Missouri sponsors the Adopt-the-Shoreline Program – providing administrative support, supplying trash bags and paying for disposal of debris and trash. The program is part of Ameren Missouri's continuing commitment to being good stewards of the lake and its surrounding environment.